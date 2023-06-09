Get Three's 5G Home Broadband free for the first 3 months of a 24-month contract

If you're considering moving to a 5G broadband connection or you're in the market for the cheapest and best broadband deals available, we have something that could pique your interest.

At the moment you can get Three's 5G Home Broadband package completely free for the first three months of a 24-month contract. After this period the price goes to £20 a month, but you do get unlimited data, 150Mbps average download speeds and a simple 'plug and play' setup. There also aren't any setup fees.

As the name suggests, this broadband comes via Three's 5G mobile network. All you need to do is plug in your 5G hub and connect to it. Three says this broadband can easily handle the online needs of busy homes 'with lots of screen time going on'.

The provider also promises 'near-instant' downloads from this particular package, as well as confirmation that you'll be able to stream in 4K and that you won't need an engineer to come out or install a landline. To add to this, Three also offers a '30-day money back guarantee' if you're not happy with the performance of your 5G broadband.

The issue some customers may have here is that this broadband only works in areas where Three provides 5G coverage, although this is something you can check directly with Three when you look to sign up. So, if 5G isn't in your area, or you're not keen on this broadband type, check out our best broadband deals to find something else.

OUR THREE 5G BROADBAND DEAL

Three 5G Home Broadband | 150Mbps | FREE for the first three months | £20 thereafter | 24-month contract | No setup fees | Unlimited data

Should I choose 5G broadband?

If you've yet to use 5G broadband you're probably going to be wondering whether it's right for you. Well, you can rest assured that there aren't too many major differences, and in some cases, it can be a more beneficial broadband option for some.

You can get similar speeds to decent fibre broadband equivalents - such as what's in our featured deal. Plus, you can do all the things online (such as streaming, gaming and casual browsing) that you can do with fixed and cable connections.

What's more, a notable positive for some with 5G broadband is that you don't need to have any invasive installation work done to your property. Instead you can just plug in your router or 5G hub, connect to it and start enjoying your speedy internet access.

However, as we've already mentioned above, the downside is that it's only something you can use if you can access the provider's 5G network.

If you're still undecided, you should take a look through our 5G home broadband guide. This answers all the key questions consumers have about this type of broadband, plus it can give you a clearer idea of what other types of deals you can find.

Why should I choose Three?

Three is one of the best 5G broadband providers on the market right now. Not only does it have some great and affordable deals, but all of them come with unlimited data and easy installation. Unlike some other 4G and 5G broadband providers, Three also has more flexible contract options, such as its 30-day rolling packages.

From a customer service perspective, Three also tends to score well. This is chiefly down to its excellent support options and the overall high quality of its broadband and tech. The fact it has its 30-day money back guarantee also pays testament to its faith in the quality of its products.

If you want to compare Three's tariffs to the rest of the market, or if 5G isn't in your area yet, simply enter your postcode into our widget below and we'll show you what broadband options are available in your area.

