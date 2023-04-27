Get Sky Broadband Superfast for £26 per month and receive a £70 reward card

Searching for an affordable yet quick broadband deal? Well, this option might be the one for you. Right now, you can get Sky Broadband Superfast (59Mbps) for only £26 per month (opens in new tab), with absolutely nothing to pay upfront.

An an added bonus, all new Sky Broadband customers who sign up for this deal will also receive a £70 reward card when their new connection is up and running. You can choose to receive a reward card that's valid at Tesco, Giftcloud, Sainsbury's or M&S. However, to be eligible, you'll need to sign an 18-month contract. You'll also need to be quick as this deal expires at midnight on 27 April 2023.

The 59Mbps average download speeds you'll receive with this deal will be quick enough to cope with high streaming and downloading demands. As it's a fibre package, it's also more than quick enough to allow multiple family members to stream their favourite shows on Netflix and download the latest films simultaneously. In fact, Sky says that you can download a HD movie in as little as 3 minutes and 19 seconds.

Our Sky Broadband deal

(opens in new tab) Sky Broadband Superfast | 18-month contract | £26 per month| £70 reward card | £0 set-up fee | Avg. speed 59Mbps (opens in new tab)

Why choose Sky Broadband?

Sky is one of the UK's biggest and most popular broadband providers. This is, in part, due to the wide range of speeds the company offers, which range from the 59Mbps option we've outlined here right through to a 500Mbps package. All of these connections are also reliable because the provider uses the Openreach network.

On top of providing a great range of impressive and reliable connections, Sky also offers a fantastic selection of broadband and TV bundles, including options that feature Sky Sports and Sky Movies.

Finally, Sky also has a reputation for providing outstanding levels of customer service, with current customers regularly praising the company for the availability of advisors and the speed at which they solve issues. Plus, Sky is one of the few providers that actually encourages customer loyalty thanks to its Sky VIP programme.

But, although we think Sky is one of the best broadband providers in the UK, we should stress that the company's deals aren't usually the cheapest available. As a result, if you're simply looking for the cheapest deal on the market, Sky is unlikely to be the right provider for you. Plus, Sky also usually only offers contracts that last for 18-months and include cancellation penalties, so the company's packages are also probably not right for you if you require flexibility.

