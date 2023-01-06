Get NOW Broadband's Super Fibre (63Mbps) package for £22 per month

Are you in the market for a new broadband deal? Well, we may have found the best option for your needs. Right now, new customers can get Now Broadband's Super Fibre (63Mbps) (opens in new tab) for only £22 per month for 12 months. With this deal, you'll need to pay a £5 delivery fee.

This deal provides average broadband speeds of 63Mbps and has unlimited downloads. If you like, you can also add NOW Broadband's Entertainment Membership. This costs an additional £9.99 per month and can be cancelled at any time.

The speeds offered by this NOW Broadband deal will be more than enough for a household containing 3-4 people. This is because the speeds should be quick enough to allow multiple family members to enjoy streamed movies and TV shows separately. However, if members of the household regularly stream in 4K UHD, then you may need something a little faster.

OUR NOW BROADBAND DEAL

(opens in new tab) NOW Broadband Super Fibre | 63Mbps download speeds | £22 per month | Unlimited data | £5 delivery fee | 12-month contract (opens in new tab)

Why choose NOW Broadband?

NOW Broadband is owned by Sky. Traditionally at the cheaper end of the market, this provider specialises in broadband-only deals and offers that include the company's NOW Entertainment Membership.

All of NOW Broadband's deals come with unlimited downloads. This means you'll never see any unexpected charges on your bill. Plus, as NOW Broadband is part of the Openreach network, the company can also provide fast and reliable speeds. This means that if you're currently with BT, TalkTalk, EE or Plusnet, the company can organise your switch for you.

Although NOW Broadband's contracts are considered to be at the cheaper end of the market, their broadband is award-winning. The company was voted as the Best Value Broadband Provider by Uswitch in 2022. Plus, the company was also given a number of accolades in the Choose Broadband Awards.

However, although there are a number of reasons why you may be tempted to choose NOW Broadband as your internet service provider, there are drawbacks you should be aware of. For example, the speeds the company provides aren't the fastest. Plus, as a no-frills provider, NOW Broadband rarely offers incentives for signing up.

