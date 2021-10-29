Get $1,000 when you switch with this weekend's Verizon deals

In a bid to tempt users over to its network, Verizon is now offering up to a whopping $1,000 for those making the switch from another carrier - easily the best Verizon deal of this type yet.

Eligible when you buy a select device on a new unlimited line, the carrier will now give you up to $1,000 with a prepaid MasterCard to help you pay off your bill with a maximum sum that's literally double what's normally offered. You can also get this saving for each new line you switch over too, meaning it's possible to bundle in a ton of savings in total.

Bear in mind this Verizon switching deal only applies to eligible unlimited plans and with select device purchases only. If you're planning on bringing your own device the current maximum saving is $500 by comparison. Eligible devices include the iPhone 13 series, the Google Pixel 6 series, the Galaxy S21 series, and a few others too. You can see this weekend's best Verizon deals just below if you'd like to see current trade-in rates.

Our fingers are crossed that this switching promotion stays in place for this year's upcoming Verizon Black Friday deals. If it does, there could not only be fantastic trade-in and other deals to consider, but some nice further incentives to consider Verizon over rival carriers.

The best Verizon deals this weekend

Note: several devices are currently facing rather lengthy backorder queues right now due to demand - you can still place an order and secure a deal, however.

Image Apple iPhone 13: save up to $800 with a trade-in, plus up to $1,000 with a switch

Verizon deals on the latest iPhone 13 offer a particularly large trade-in rebate of up to $800 this week - enough to cover the entire cost of the device. Eligible with a new line on an unlimited data plan, this is easily one of the best ways to save on this stunning new flagship. New customers can also take advantage of the carrier's latest switching promotion to get a whopping $1,000 for each line they bring over. Just upgrading? No worries, you can keep your line and trade-in for up to $440 off. View Deal

Image Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: save up to $1,000 with a trade-in, plus up to $1,000 with a switch

And, those same excellent Verizon deals are also available on the stunning new iPhone 13 Pro Max. This device is pricey indeed but the maximum trade-in saving of up to $1,000 (w/ new line) is one of the biggest on the entire site. Bundle that up with a switching bonus of up to $1,000 off and you'll potentially score a flagship for real cheap. Note, because of the popularity of this device, it's currently on backorder till December 10th. View Deal

Image Google Pixel 6: BOGO, or save up to $700 with a trade-in at Verizon

This week's Verizon deals are offering not one, but two great promotions on the new Google Pixel 6. First up is the trade-in rebate we all know and love - in this case up to $700 off with a new plan. Also available, however, is a 'buy-one get-one' promotion that's eligible with a device bought outright on a new plan. That one's particularly good for multi-line users although most will still want to go with the trade-in. Note - that $1,000 switching promotion is also available on this device too. View Deal

Image Google Pixel 6 Pro: BOGO, or save up to $700 with a trade-in at Verizon

Released to rave reviews, the Google Pixel 6 Pro is the Android flagship of the moment. As you've probably guessed, those same excellent Verizon deals are also available on this device - both a trade-in rebate of up to $700 off and the buy-one get-one promotions. Bundle one of those together with the $1,000 you'll get for switching carriers and you're potentially looking at saving yourself a very significant sum indeed. View Deal

Image Samsung Galaxy S21: save up to $800 with trade-in, plus up to $1,000 with a switch

But, the Google Pixel isn't the only major Android flagship that's available with this week's Verizon deals - there's also the stunning Galaxy S21. This device is available with a trade-in rebate of up to $800 right now with a new unlimited data plan - a match for the iPhone 13's maximum saving and enough to cover the entire device. New customers can also get that $1,000 bonus for porting their number in from another carrier. View Deal

Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: save up to $1,000 with trade-in, plus up to $1,000 with a switch

Available online only, Samsung's latest amazing foldable wonder the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available with a trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 with this week's Verizon deals. That's enough to massively cut the price of this cutting-edge device right down to size, although you will need a new unlimited line here to be eligible. As with all major devices, new customers will score an additional gift card of up to $1,000 with a number port-in. View Deal

