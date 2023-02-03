Get Cuckoo’s Fast (67Mbps) broadband for £29.99p/m on a one-month rolling contract

In the market for a new broadband deal, but looking for something flexible? Right now, you can get Cuckoo’s Fast package for only £29.99 per month (opens in new tab). This deal comes with average download speeds of 67Mbps and is a one-month rolling contract that you can cancel any time. However, you should be aware that there’s a £60 setup fee. That said, 1% of your bill each month does go to charity.

This deal will work well for people with smaller homes who regularly use up to five devices. It’s also powerful enough for you to stream in 4K on two devices at the same time and will allow you to game and download big files without delay.

That said, we appreciate that cheaper broadband deals are available, as are faster packages. So if you think this Cuckoo deal isn’t quite right for you, then head to our best broadband deals page and see exactly what else is available in your area.

Our Cuckoo Broadband deal

(opens in new tab) Cuckoo Fast Full Fibre Broadband | one-month contract | £60 set-up fee | Avg. speed 67Mbps (opens in new tab)

Why choose Cuckoo Broadband?

Cuckoo Broadband claims that it’s making broadband simple, for good. While the company’s deals aren’t the cheapest on the market, they are straightforward and easy to understand. Plus, they offer customers short rolling contracts, which is unusual in the industry. On top of this, the company also supports charities.

Cuckoo’s speeds are fast and reliable because the company uses the Openreach network (like big providers such as Sky and BT). The Fast deal we’ve outlined here is actually the company’s slowest available. This is because Cuckoo also offers its Really Fast (125Mbps) and Eggceptional (1Gb) options.

In terms of contracts, the company has two options: one-month rolling deals and 12-month contracts. The only difference is that the shorter deals come with a £60 set-up fee.

Added to this, Cuckoo gets excellent reviews from customers on popular review site Trustpilot, where it has a rating of 4.1/5 from almost 2,000 reviews. Customers praise the company’s service and the speeds they receive.

However, although Cuckoo provides a number of excellent broadband options, we understand its deals aren’t for everyone. For example, the company doesn’t offer any ADSL connections and it’s not the cheapest provider on the market. Plus, you can’t get bundles with either TV or calls.

If you don’t think Cuckoo is the right provider for you, then head over to our best broadband deals page. Here we’ve outlined all the best options available on the market today. Alternatively, pop your postcode into the widget below and see exactly what’s available at your address.

