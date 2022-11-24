Get BT Fibre 2 (67Mb) for £16.99 for the first 6 months plus a £110 reward card

If you’re searching for a new broadband package, then this deal from BT might be the one for you.

Right now you can get BT's Fibre 2 (67Mb) broadband for £16.99 a month for the first six months (opens in new tab). After this introductory period, the price rises to £33.99. The deal is broadband only, which means there's no landline phone. If you like, you can also add TV for six months at half price.

There are no upfront costs associated with this deal and it includes a £110 BT Reward Card - but it is for new customers only. You can use your £110 BT Reward Card anywhere that accepts Mastercard.

This speedy 67Mbps package is perfect for streaming, gaming and downloading in HD on multiple devices at once. This means it's perfect for busy households.

OUR BT BROADBAND DEAL

(opens in new tab) BT Fibre 2 (67Mb) | £16.99/month for 6 months, then £33.99 | £110 Reward Card | No upfront costs | 24-month contract

(opens in new tab)This BT Broadband deal provides average speeds of 67Mbps, which means it's perfect for busy households that love streaming and gaming. This deal is a 24-month offer that provides BT Fibre 2 at half price for the first six months (after this the price rises to £33.99p/m). There are no upfront deals associated with this offer and customers receive a £110 BT Reward Card. This deal is broadband only, meaning you don't receive a landline.

Why choose BT Broadband?

BT is one of the country's best-known broadband providers, and it's easy to see why. The company boasts a great range of broadband packages, a selection of appealing extras (such as broadband and TV deals) and customer incentives (like the reward card offered with this deal).

The company also provides a wide range of speeds, from 10Mbps ADSL broadband right through to its Fibre 900 offer, which provides a whopping 900Mbps. Most of their packages also offer fibre broadband as standard.

However, although the company offers good perks for first-time customers and provides speedy and reliable connections, their packages are not the cheapest around. If you're looking for no-thrills broadband and the cheapest deal available, then BT may not be the best option for you.

If you're unsure about BT Broadband, or want to see what other deals are available, then check out some of the best broadband deals from other providers, such as Sky and TalkTalk.

What other broadband options are available with BT Broadband?

BT provides a great number of broadband choices for its customers. But, the company offers three main options, these are:

Fibre Essential (fibre optic broadband, with average speeds of 36Mbps)

Fibre 1 (fibre optic broadband, with average speeds of 50Mbps)

Fibre 2 (fibre optic broadband, with average speeds of 67Mbps).

If you live in an area where full fibre is available, you can also pick from three additional options. These provide average speeds of 150Mbps, 500Mbps, and 900Mbps.

In addition to this, BT also provides a number of broadband and BT TV bundles. When you choose your broadband package, you can also add:

Entertainment – basic Freeview, plus a handful of premium entertainment channels, box sets, and Now TV membership

– basic Freeview, plus a handful of premium entertainment channels, box sets, and Now TV membership Big Entertainment – all the above plus Sky Cinema

– all the above plus Sky Cinema Sport – basic Freeview plus BT Sport

– basic Freeview plus BT Sport Big Sport – basic Freeview, BT Sport, and Sky Sports

– basic Freeview, BT Sport, and Sky Sports VIP – Freeview, entertainment channels, box sets, Sky Cinema, BT Sport, and Sky Sports

Although BT's pay-TV offering isn't as extensive as Sky's or Virgin Media's, this is the cheapest way of getting BT Sport - which is a big bonus if you like Premier League football or the Champions League.

