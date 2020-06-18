Garmin launches new GPS bike computers for everyday commuting or hitting the trails

Garmin has launched two new bike computers designed for both outdoor adventures (on brand-new routes or well-worn tracks) and indoor training sessions.

The Garmin Edge 130 Plus is an all-purpose bike computer with GPS, GLONASS and Galileo satellite navigation to help you stay safely on course in places where an ordinary cycle computer might lose connectivity.

You can see routes preferred by other cyclists or plan your own ride, and the Edge 130 Plus can direct you safely back home once you're done exploring. Accident detection lets an emergency contact know if you've taken a fall, and tracking lets them monitor your location in real time.

You can also connect the computer to your phone and receive text messages on its 1.8-inch screen; no need to fumble for your phone in the middle of your daily commute or weekend joyride.

The Garmin Edge 1030 Plus is made with mountain bikers firmly in mind. You can create new courses right on the device or see other riders' preferred routes, with turn-by-turn navigation to help you prepare for sharp bends, but if you choose to stray off the beaten track, you can pause the directions while you go exploring. No more annoying warnings that you're off course while you're trying to check out an interesting new trail. When you've finished exploring, the computer can redirect you safely back onto your original route.

Stay connected

Out for a group ride and starting to lag behind? The Edge 1030 Plus can warn your friends or clubmates that you're starting to get separated so you can pause for a cafe break, or split into two groups to keep going safely.

Once you're done, all of your ride data will be uploaded to your Garmin Connect account, plus Komoot and Strava (for those all-important club segment challenges).

Much like a dedicated fitness tracker, the computer can calculate recovery time, training load, training focus and estimated V02 max. You can choose to receive warnings when it's time to reach for your water bottle or an energy gel, too.

Both computers are available now. The Edge 130 Plus ranges in price from £169.99 (about $200 / AU$300) to £239.99 (about $300 / AU$450), while the Edge 1030 Plus ranges from £519.99 (about $650 / AU$950) to £599.99 (about $750 / AU$1,100).