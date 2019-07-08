Garmin Fenix 5's best price returns ahead of Prime Day

We recently spotted a price drop at John Lewis for the impressive Garmin Fenix 5. It's a top running watch, and it's one we speculated that would be ripe for being one of the top Amazon Prime Day deals.

The Fenix 5 is a robust and powerful running watch, and perfect for the multisport lover (who doesn't need Spotify on board - that feature is on the newer Garmin Fenix 5 Plus).

In the UK, this is the best price we've seen for the Garmin Fenix 5. Previously it has been on sale for £299.99 at John Lewis, but this is the first time we've seen it as low as £299 through Amazon.

(Image credit: Garmin) Garmin Fenix 5 - down to £299 from £400 at Amazon

This is a top watch, and we've not seen the price hit this low before. That said, we wonder if it could go even lower next week during Amazon Prime Day. John Lewis actually accidentally put the price down to £209, according to eagle-eyed snoopers at HotUKdeals, so there's mileage in the possibility things could get cheaper.View Deal

So with that all in mind, we'd be tempted to wait until Prime Day anyway (which begins on July 15 and runs for 48 hours) and see if the price plunges to a new low again.

Stock seems to be erratic at some of the top retailers too, so that may something about us seeing a further discount soon.

Those in the US are now unable to buy the lowest price we've seen - that was the impressive $413 at Amazon last week - but it may be we see it go lower soon too.

