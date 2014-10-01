These are the wheels compatible with PS4's Driveclub

It's October, which means Driveclub is just a matter of days away, and Sony has just confirmed the wheels that will be compatible with the game.

Both the Thrustmaster's new T80 and T300RS wheels will work with the game, Sony says, but Logitech's won't for now.

"We've been working really closely with Thrustmaster on their new T80 and T300RS wheels, to make sure that they're perfectly tuned for Driveclub and the PS4," said Jamie Brayshaw on the PlayStation blog.

Hot wheels

While that does sound a bit like Sony and Thrustmaster have formed an exclusivity deal, Brayshaw adds: "We'll continue to add support for other manufacturers' wheels as and when they become compatible with the PS4."

The last we heard, Logitech's G27 wheel was missing the necessary chip for PS4 functionality, so that's probably still why its accessory wheel isn't on board.

The game is out on October 8, and you can read our behind-the-scenes look at the game right here.