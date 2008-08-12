NZXT gaming mouse hits

NZXT's Avatar gaming mouse has gone on sale in the US, boasting seven customisable buttons.

The company – best known for its cases – is looking to take on the likes of Razer and Logitech with its Avatar, and it certainly isn't short of features.

On top of the customisable keys, the mouse has a 2,600 DPI optical sensor, 4-speed DPI switch for instant switching, and the now fairly typical LED screen to tell you what the current setting is.

Left wing support



Lefties will be delighted to hear that the shape is ambidextrous and it even has a rubber grip to avoid (surely rare) in-game slippage.

We've contacted NZXT to see when its mouse will make it to the UK but as it's priced at $60 in the US expect it to weigh in at £35 or so.