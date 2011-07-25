Nintendo 3DS pulled from Amazon

UPDATE: Earlier this week we reported that the Cosmo Black Nintendo3DS was unavailable to buy on Amazon.

Amazon has since given the following reason for this inventory glitch to Engadget:

"We received customer feedback that there may be an inventory issue with the Cosmo Black Nintendo 3DS. The integrity of the product is not under review. Customers are still able to purchase the Amazon.com offer of the Aqua Blue Nintendo 3DS, however the Amazon.com offer of [the] black Nintendo 3DS has been removed until the inventory issue is resolved. There is no problem with the Cosmo Black Nintendo 3DS units themselves. This is an internal inventory problem that was brought to our attention from customer feedback and we are looking into it and will resolve as soon as possible."

The Nintendo 3DS has been pulled from Amazon's US website and been placed 'Under Review'.

This means that customers won't be able to purchase the console direct from Amazon.com, although some marketplace sellers are still offering it.

It's not clear exactly what the problem is, but it seems that a large number of customer complaints have prompted the temporary (for now) sales ban.

Amazon.com visitors looking to pick up a 3DS see the following message:

"While this item is available from other marketplace sellers on this page, it is not currently offered by Amazon.com because customers have told us there may be something wrong with our inventory of the item, the way we are shipping it, or the way it's described here.

"We're working to fix the problem as quickly as possible."

