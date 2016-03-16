Trending
Here's how to try the HTC Vive in all its glory

Overclockers UK is going big on VR

If you're itching to find out what using HTC's Vive headset in a huge room feels like, one midlands-based retailer is giving you the chance to find out.

Overclockers UK is modifying its Staffordshire showroom to create a 20 metre-squared (or 5 x 4 metre) room. HTC recommends a minimum play area of 1.5 x 2 metres (or 5 x 6.5 feet) to allow the Vive's cable to reach every corner of the playing space, so Overclockers' showroom is a decent size to test out the Vive's capabilities.

Opening on March 19, Overclockers' Room Scale VR Experience demo will become a permanent fixture at its flagship store.

There, you'll get the chance to play one of HTC's 15-minute demos on the Vive that will be staged on the OCUK Kinectic VR Gaming PC, which is powered by an Intel Core i5-6500 CPU paired with an Nvidia GTX 970 packing 4GB of video memory. The demos are: Into The Blue, Tiltbrush, Space Pirate Trainer, and Job Simulator.

If you're impressed by what you see, you'll be able to pre-order the Vive in-store with headsets scheduled to be delivered in May.

It costs £689 in the UK ($799 in the US/around AUS$1,071), not including the price of a meaty PC to run it, of course.

Head over to Overclockers' website to book a demo.

