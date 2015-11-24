Black Friday madness hits the Golden Joystick Store: Save 20% on PC games

The Golden Joystick Awards is the videogame industry's version of the Academy Awards / Oscars. This year's winning games included Fallout 4, GTA Online, Kerbal Space Program, Bloodborne and The Witcher 3.

Last month the Golden Joystick brand (owned by the publisher of PC Gamer and techradar) launched the new Golden Joystick Store – a new place to buy Steam keys for PC games. Today the store launched a new PC game Black Friday deals page where you can save up to 20% on some of 2015's hottest PC games.

Check out our pick of the best deals here:

Alien: Isolation

Save 20% on the year's best horror game, buy it for £32 in the UK or $47.99 in the US

PC Gamer said: It's ridiculous that it took the developers of a historical RTS to finally create an authentic Alien game, but The Creative Assembly have managed it. They've succeeded where countless others have failed by treating Giger's monster with the reverence it deserves: as something to be feared and respected, not faced head-on with a pulse rifle. Isolation is a taut, confident, and electrifying horror game that perfectly captures the essence of Ridley Scott's legendary film. I just wish they'd been braver with the story. Read the full review

Get this deal: at the Golden Joystick Store

Fallout 4

Save 15% on the year's hottest game – get it for £34 in the UK or $50.99 in the US

PC Gamer said: As a whole, it's a loving production. It's filled with care and attention to detail—like the expanded set of radio stations, or the way flash radiation storms bathe the world in a sickly, ominous green hue. It's a pleasure to pick through the world, to discover new sights, and to pick through the perks and customisation option to conceive the perfect character build, however bizarre. In short, many of Fallout 4's problems, like every Bethesda RPG before it, are a consequence of what makes them unforgettable. That might not be the neatest conclusion, but it explains why, 50 hours in, I'm still having fun. It also explains why, now that I've finished this review, I'm going to play it for many hours more. Read the full review

Get this deal: at the Golden Joystick Store

Save 20% on the world's premier football management sim and get it for £27.99 in the UK or $39.99 in the US

PC Gamer said: Transfer negotiations are devilishly fun. Agree a fee for a player and you're invited to sit down with his agent to negotiate not only a wage, but clauses such as promotion pay rises and even his fee for being an unused sub. It's especially amusing to toy with the middle man by upping your target's salary to slightly more than that requested, then greatly reducing his personal cut. At lower league clubs, such penny pinching plays a vital role in your chances of long-term success—one major signing's weekly appearance fee might cover the wages of three less-talented squad players. Which do you choose? Why are you lying awake at 2am in the morning pondering this? Because that's the very essence of Football Manager. Read the full review

Get this deal: at the Golden Joystick Store

Warhammer: End Times

Save 20% on this fantasy game and pay £18.39 in the UK or $23.99 in the US

PC Gamer said: Vermintide—or, to use its Fully Licensed Intellectual Property name, Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide—is a co-op shooter that borrows heavily from Valve's Left 4 Dead series. It borrows so heavily it feels larcenous, really, but damned if it isn't a great homage. And if you're tired of zombies, well, here we have rats. Vermintide is smart, chaotic, and beautiful. It's a game that has gotten me hooked on Warhammer Fantasy fiction in a way I wasn't before. It's difficult, bloody, and it's my favorite co-op game to come along in years. Read the full review

Get this deal: at the Golden Joystick Store

Pillars of Eternity – Hero Edition

Save 20% on one of the year's most popular games and pay £27.99 in the UK or $35.99 in the US

PC Gamer said: This is a big, fat, deep adventure that lets you carve your own unique path through a fantasy world that's been brilliantly brought to life with rich, evocative writing. It's a game steeped in a bygone era of computer RPG design, but somehow it doesn't feel archaic. Obsidian have always been bound to other peoples' worlds—Fallout, Dungeons & Dragons, Star Wars, South Park—but in creating their own from scratch, they've made not only their best game to date, but one of the best RPGs on PC. Read the full review

Get this deal: on the Golden Joystick Store

Cities: Skylines

Forget Sim City, get the PC gaming world's hottest city simulation game for 20% off - £18.39 in the UK or $23.99 in the US

PC Gamer said: Cities: Skylines didn't have to stretch far to trump 2013's SimCity: it needed to be a good city builder without any of EA's mistakes. That means no always-online DRM, an expansive area to build in, and support for custom content. The good news: Skylines does all this. The better news: it's also a fun and addictive city building game. Read the full review

Get this deal: at the Golden Joystick Store

Mad Max

Re-live the Mad Max universe and save 20% at the same time - £27.99 in the UK or $47.99 in the US

PC Gamer said: the exciting and satisfying car combat goes a long way toward making up for the rest of Mad Max's shortcomings and annoyances. Whenever I became bored with the endless fist-fights and scrap metal hunts, I'd just hop back in my car with Chum and race around the dunes and valleys, looking for the telltale plumes of dust in the distance that indicated a rolling war party or convoy. Then we'd ready the harpoon, blast the nitro, and get up to ramming speed. Read the full review

Get this deal: at the Golden Joystick Store

Europa Universalis IV

Save 20% and get this game for £27.99 in the UK or $31.99 in the US

PC Gamer said: The result of these efforts is a textured and engrossing simulation that conquers the common ground between your average Civilization V player and the long-time devotees of grand strategy. Never before have I felt that "World at your fingertips" feeling as strongly, and you owe it to your sense of discovery to give EU IV an hour of your life or two (hundred). Order in tonight. You have a world to dominate. Read the full review

Get this deal: at the Golden Joystick Store