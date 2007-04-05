10 things Sony MUST change about PS3

1) Backwards compatibility

Why (oh why) did Sony take the PS2 chip out of the European version of the PS3? To save money, of course. Obvious really, but this omission has opened up a whole new nest of vipers. The simple fact is that the PS3 no longer plays hit games such as Metal Gear Solid 2. Even popular titles like GTA: San Andreas are reduced to patchy imitations of their former selves. The solution? A massive firmware update that fixes the bugs in the remaining stunted games. And quickly, please.

2) Auto TV sensing

This one is easy, surely? If I've got a SCART lead plugged in to my TV, give me a picture through the SCART lead. If I've got HDMI, switch to HDMI. Then I can take my PS3 and use it on the portable TV in the back room (or at my mate's house) and then take it back again. Or at least give us a choice of AV settings to use on start up.

3) Switch off the game pads

When watching a movie, how about putting the pads to sleep? I wouldn't mind it if it took a second or two for them to reconnect with the PS3 but sitting, watching your pad slowly drain of energy while you're watching Gone With The Wind is just annoying.

4) Type in the web browser

What's with separating the browser window and text entry? How come when you click on a text box you then open a separate window for text entry, even if you have a USB keyboard plugged in? And where's the URL box? And the on-screen back and forwards buttons? Using a keyboard and mouse with PS3 still requires you to pick up the pad for vital tasks too. Roll on version 2.

OK. I've just downloaded a game. Now what? How about an option to play it? Instead I have to quit the Store ("Are you sure you want to leave the Store?") go to Games and scroll to find the thing I've downloaded seconds earlier. Too difficult. Make it simpler.

6) Scrap the 'wallet'

Nice trick, Mr Sony. You buy things in the Store by crediting a 'wallet'. And you can only credit your wallet in chunks of £5. So, if I want to buy that £3.49 copy of Lemmings, for example, I have to credit my wallet with £5. Which leaves my actual, real world bank immediately. Result? I've actually paid you £5 for Lemmings rather than £3.49. Come on, scrap the wallet and just bill me just for what I buy.

7) Real e-mail

So we can message our Friends online. How come we can't message someone else? Someone in the real, non-Sony world? And considering the slow sales of PS3 in the UK (thanks to the sky-high price tag), there are a lot of people who don't own a new Sony machine. You've put a web browser in the thing, so how easy would a proper POP e-mail reader be?

8) Perfect the TV & PS3 combo

When will Sony realise that its TV and its PS3 could be combined on the same screen? It's like this: Your Sky box is on AV1, say. Your PS3 is plugged into your HDMI port. Your Sony TV could overlay PS3 onto your Sky. You could, say, slide between two inputs, or have a 'side bar' of one input with a 'main view' of another. Suddenly you can surf the net AND watch TV at the same time (no over-complicated Media Centers involved!). And when you get messaged to 'come and join in a game of MotorStorm' you can get a blinking indicator appearing in the top corner of Desperate Housewives. Or how about videogames news RSS streaming along the bottom of Celebrity Fit Club? How come we still have to scroll between AV inputs and see everything individually? You make the TVs. You make the PS3s. Get them together properly.

9) Upscale DVDs

Come on Sony, the PS3 has the muscle to decode and play Blu-ray discs. Surely it can upscale my 576p DVDs up to 1080i? Next firmware update y'say? OK. Come on then. We're waiting...

10) £425?

No explanation needed.