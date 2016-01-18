Banned YouTube clip unveils The Division's numerous graphics options

Some new details have spilled regarding Ubisoft's The Division, the Tom Clancy game set in a virus-devastated New York, courtesy of a video which was uploaded to YouTube.

The clip was posted by a PC player with early access to the beta, and was spotted by a NeoGAF forum member, although the video has since been taken down after it was unsurprisingly blocked by Ubisoft.

The video showed both the graphics options for the game, and perhaps more interestingly, the user posted some frame rate stats for how The Division ran on his (or her) rig.

Mid-range marvel

The machine in question was driven by a Core i5 CPU at 3.1GHz, backed with 8GB of RAM and a GTX 650 Ti graphics card with 1GB on board (bear in mind this is a three-year-old wallet-friendly card). On low settings, this managed a palatable 55 to 65 fps, although it would certainly be interesting to know how much that dipped by if things were cranked up to medium.

Apparently it wasn't really possible to tell exactly how smooth the game looked in the footage as it was simply too short (and now it's simply too non-existent).

The Division will launch on March 8. It's a tactical shooter with strong RPG elements, and an open-world game with a pretty impressive sounding seamless multiplayer experience built in. For more details, check out our in-depth preview.

Visual finery

The plentiful graphics options are as follows:

Vsync (on/off)

Frame Rate Limit (on/off)

Shadow Quality

Shadow Resolution

Spot Shadow Count

Spot Shadow Resolution

Contact Shadows

Post FX AA

Temporal AA

Sharpen Image (%)

Particle Detail

Enable Wind-affected Snow

Volumetric Fog

Reflection Quality

Local Reflection Quality

Sub-surface Scattering

Anisotropic Filtering

Parallax Mapping

Ambient Occlusion

Depth of Field

Object Detail (%)

Extra Streaming Distance (%)

Chromatic Aberration (on/off)

Lens Flare (on/off)

Vignette Effect (on/off)

If you turn all that lot on, you can bet your gaming rig will be struggling a bit to say the least.

