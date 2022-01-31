Fitbit deals at Amazon for Valentine's Day: get the Fitbit Luxe and Versa 3 on sale

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and Amazon is here to help with fantastic deals on Fitbit's best-selling activity trackers. For a limited time, the tech giant has the record-low prices on the Fitbit Luxe, which is on sale for $99.95 (was $149.95), and the Fitbit Versa 3 marked down to $179.95 (was $229.95).



Released last year, the Fitbit Luxe features a slim and stylish design, so it looks and feels like jewelry instead of a feature-packed activity tracker. The Fitbit Luxe tracks calories burned, workouts, all-day activity and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring. The ultra-slim activity tracker also helps track sleep and stress and provides up to five days of battery life.



The Fitbit Versa 3 tracks activity, workouts, sleep, and calories burned while also continuously monitoring heart rate. The water-resistant smartwatch includes GPS technology and provides an impressive six days of battery life. The Fitbit also works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can send and receive messages, check the weather, and control other smart home devices using just your voice.



As we've mentioned above, today's Fitbit deals include record-low prices and would make a fantastic gift for Valentine's Day or a nice little treat for yourself. Today's discounts are limited-time offers from Amazon, so you should snap up these bargains now before it's too late.

Fitbit deals for Valentine's Day

Fitbit Luxe: $149.95 $99.95 at Amazon

Save $50 - Named Techradar's best fitness tracker of 2021, the Fitbit Luxe features a stylish design, excellent activity tracking and provides up to five days of battery life. Amazon has the fitness tracker on sale for just $99.95, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for the ultra-thin activity tracker.

Fitbit Versa 3: $229.95 $179.95 at Amazon

Save $50 - Amazon's Valentine's Day deals include the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 3 on sale for a record-low price of $179.95. The top-rated smartwatch features built-in GPS for tracking runs, walks, and bike rides, plus contactless payments, sleep tracking, all-day heart rate monitoring, voice controls, and more.

More Fitbit deals

