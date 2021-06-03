Far Cry 6 includes third-person gameplay and a choice of gender – here’s why

Far Cry 6 features a third-person perspective during certain scenes and will also let players choose which gender they want to play as, just like in Far Cry 5.

The addition of a third-person viewpoint is an interesting one, as the series is known for playing out entirely from a first-person perspective. In Far Cry 6, we’ll get to see the game’s protagonist, Dani Royas, in cutscenes, during certain parts of combat and when your character enters guerrilla camps. But why the change?

Well, in an emailed response to GameSpot, narrative director Navid Khavari said there are “a few reasons” why the game shifts perspective. The most fundamental reason behind the design decision is to create more of a connection between Dani and the player, and also to showcase the game’s various customization options.

"In cinematics, [third-person] is something the team tried early on, and it felt surprisingly seamless," Khavari wrote. "It instantly felt like there was more of a connection to Dani's journey in the world, more of a connection to this epic story in Yara.

"Players will also be able to see their character customizations in these highly-realized story beats. In Guerrilla Camps, this is also an opportunity for players to be able to see their fully customized character, everything from their backpack to their clothes."

As we saw in Far Cry 6’s gameplay reveal trailer, when players use the Supremo backpack, which can fire off a barrage of missiles, the game shifts perspective. Khavi explained that this “third-person transition is intended so players can see all of the backpack’s effects, and better feel its impact in action.”

The move to have a more compelling protagonist is a dramatic shift from Far Cry 5, which took place entirely in first-person and features a silent protagonist. There’s a far greater chance, then, that players will be able to build a meaningful connection with Dani.

The choice is yours

Speaking of Dani, players will also be able to choose which gender they want to play as. Khavari posted a video on Far Cry’s Twitter account and said that having a choice was “important to us”. Khavari also specified that the team didn’t want to create two separate storylines and that “if you pick male or female, that choice is for you to make, and that journey of Dani will be one and the same.”

Want to know even more about Dani Rojas in #FarCry6 ? Check this out: pic.twitter.com/9XmIPyxKalJune 1, 2021 See more

We’ve only seen the female Dani in Far Cry 6 so far, but it’s good to see that Ubisoft is continuing to offer the choice to players, just like it did in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Far Cry 6 is set to release on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC on October 7, 2021.