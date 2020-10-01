ExpressVPN offers exclusive one-month trial to LastPass password manager customers

ExpressVPN has a long history of partnerships with other tech companies (HP, Mozilla, Dynabook to name a few) and has now teamed up with popular password manager LastPass.

The VPN firm will provide a one-month trial to users of LastPass Premium and Family packages, which can be activated by logging into the LastPass Vault and accessing the Security Dashboard on the left hand menu.

The move, while unexpected, is logical for two of the biggest players in their respective fields. Rival password manager Dashlane, for example, already offers a VPN service from Anchorfree, the company behind HotspotShield. The combo package costs $60 per year and offers credit monitoring, identity restoration support and identity theft insurance.

NordVPN, meanwhile, also offers a password management solution called NordPass and has quietly added cloud storage and encryption services to its roster too. It has also partnered with BlackBerry Cylance in the past for antivirus protection.

Privacy focused bundles are rapidly becoming the norm in the security market, with most big players (e.g. Norton, Bitdefender, F-Secure) offering an integrated approach to security.

While most examples come in the form of software-as-a-service (SaaS), there's also a growing number of providers that offer hardware solutions too, like Torguard.