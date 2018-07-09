Emirates Airlines and Entertainer team up for Skywards Go app

Emirates Airlines and The Entertainer have teamed up to launch the new Skywards Go app that brings 2-for-1 offers across multiple cities. Using your Skywards miles, you can unlock offers that include dining and entertainment in over 20 cities.

The app “costs” 6,700 Skywards miles and currently features 22 cities which include London, Singapore and Dubai. Offers are split between dining, relaxing, touring and attractions and allow you to purchase tickets within the app using your credit or debit cards.

There are plenty of recommendations for visitors landing in new cities with options to create wish lists and day plans. Offers can also be downloaded for offline usage to prevent expensive data roaming costs.

The Skywards Go app is available for both iOS and Android and you can use your current Entertainer and Skywards login information to start saving.