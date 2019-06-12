Dropbox unleashes its boldest redesign yet

As the number of online collaboration tools used by businesses has skyrocketed in recent years, so too has the amount of work about work employees have to deal with which is why Dropbox has redesigned its platform to help users organize their content, connect tools and bring all the members of an organization together online.

The new Dropbox makes it easier to access files stored locally as well as those in the cloud by bringing them together in one place. Now users can create, access and share cloud content from Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides and Microsoft Office files right within Dropbox.

Searching for files across cloud services will also be easier as the company now allows you to see traditional files, cloud content, shortcuts and files you've chosen not to download right from one search box.

Dropbox is also helping teams stay in sync by enabling users to pin content to the top of a workspace as well as @mention people and assign them tasks so that everyone knows what they need to do. The new Dropbox also lets you see file activity and keep tabs on team members with a new team activity feed.

Offering feedback can now be done by creating comments right alongside your content across desktop, web and mobile.

New integrations

The company is also building on its existing integrations with Salesforce, Adobe and Autodesk by adding three new integrations which will work seamlessly with Dropbox to help bring your content into context.

The first of which is with Slack and now Dropbox users will be able to start Slack conversations and share content to Slack channels directly from Dropbox.

Organizations that use Zoom for video conferencing can now connect Zoom and their calendar to Dropbox so that they can bring their work into video conferences. From Dropbox, users will be able to add and join Zoom Meetings and during a meeting, they'll be able to share files from the cloud storage platform.

The company also announced that users will soon be able to manage projects with Atlassian though this integration is not available yet.

Those interested in trying out the new Dropbox for themselves can opt in to the new desktop app through the company's early access program.