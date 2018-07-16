$80 off the Samsung 960 Evo 500GB leads the charge on these great storage deals

Amazon is kicking off Prime Day 2018 with a huge $80 off discount on one of our favorite solid-state drives, the Samsung 960 Evo. $169 is a steal of a price for what is one of the industry's fastest SSD's.

If you're looking for a little more storage space than that, we've also picked out the best SSD deals for capacities up to two terabytes. There are also huge discounts on hard drives you can take advantage of throughout Amazon Prime Day.

Best SSD deals:

Samsung 960 Evo Series - 500GB NVMe | was $249.99 now $169.99 on Amazon

The Samsung 960 Evo is one of the fastest, most cost-effective NVMe SSDs you can buy today. And, for Amazon Prime Day, it's even more affordable, at 32% off.View Deal

SanDisk SSD PLUS 480GB Solid State Drive | was $199.99 now $79.99 on Amazon

Over the last few years, SATA SSDs have become a cheap and effective way to boost your PC's performance, and with the SanDisk SSD Plus 480GB it just got cheaper -- you can get it for a whopping 60% off for Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

SanDisk SSD PLUS 1TB Solid State Drive | was $249.99 now $149.94 at Amazon

SSD is the way to go for the fastest speeds, and this one has Read and write speeds of up to 535MB/s and 450MB/s. This 2018 drive is meant for internal use in a desktop PC or a compatible laptop.View Deal

Crucial MX500 2TB SATA SSD| was $433 now $319 at Amazon

SSDs might be getting cheaper, but they can still be plenty pricey. This deal on Crucial's 2TB MX500 makes it a lot easier to afford a whole heap of fast storage, though. Plus, with durable 3D NAND and a five-year warranty, this will be storage you can count on for some time to come.View Deal

Best hard drive deals:

Seagate FireCuda 2TB hybrid hard drive | was $99 now $69 at Amazon

When you need a big boost in storage but don't want it to be as slow as a normal hard drive or as expensive as an SSD, Seagate's FireCuda is a great pick. It combines flash storage and a 7,200RPM hard drive for loads of zippy storage. It's on sale now as part of Amazon's Prime Day discounts on Seagate storage.View Deal

Seagate BarraCuda 3TB hard drive | was $84 now $59 at Amazon

Need some extra room for your library of photos, videos, music, and video games? Seagate's BarraCuda hard drives offer a great balance of storage and price, and with this deal for Amazon Prime day, that balance is shifted even more in your favor.View Deal

SeaGate IronWolf 3TB NAS drive| was $109 now $73 at Amazon

Building out a small NAS to make your file available across your network just got cheaper with this discount on the 3TB Seagate IronWolf drive. This drive is ready to run 24/7. View Deal

SeaGate IronWolf 6TB NAS drive | was $194 now $132 at Amazon

You can pack a lot onto your NAS when it's loaded with 6TB IronWolf drives from SeaGate. And, building out that dream NAS just got a lot easier with this hefty 32% discount.View Deal

Seagate IronWolf Pro 6TB NAS drive| was $229 now $160 at Amazon

For a NAS that's extra fast, the Seagate Ironwolf Pro offers 256MB of cache and zippy 7,200RPM platters. With rotational vibration sensors, a mean time between failures of 1.2 million hours, and a five-year warranty, your NAS should be safe, even at those high speeds.View Deal

Seagate BarraCuda Pro 6TB and 8TB hard drives| were from $222 now $157 at Amazon

Seagate's BarraCuda Pro hard drives take the standard formula and turn things up a notch. They feature a large 256MB cache and extra speedy 7,200RPM platters. For Amazon Prime Day, the 6TB and 8TB models are majorly discounted.View Deal

Seagate BarraCuda 8TB hard drive | was $224 now $169 at Amazon

For a heaping helping of storage, Seagate's BarraCuda drives offer plenty of room at a low price. With this discount, the price is even better, making it that much easier to expand your library of photos, videos, music, and video games.View Deal

Seagate IronWolf 12TB NAS drive| was $429 now $300 at Amazon

So, you need a really big NAS? Well the 12TB IronWolf NAS drive has you covered. And, with this 30% discount for Amazon Prime Day, you can afford to get more and build an even bigger NAS.View Deal