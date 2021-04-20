Dogecoin can now be used to buy a PS5 or GeForce RTX 3080 at Newegg

Online retailer Newegg has announced that it will now be accepting Dogecoin, a popular cryptocurrency, as a payment method for products on its website such as the GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card or PS5 console. Reported by VideoCardz, Newegg made the announcement via its official Twitter account.

Newegg’s senior brand manager Andrew Choi explained the decision to accept Dogecoin in a statement, saying: “The excitement and momentum around cryptocurrency are undeniable, and the recent surge in Dogecoin value underscores the need to make it easier for customers to make purchases with this popular cryptocurrency…

“We’re committed to making it easy for our customers to shop however works best for them, and that means letting them complete transactions with the payment method that suits them best. To that end, we’re happy to give Dogecoin fans an easy way to shop online for tech.”

Dogecoin, initially an offshoot of the ‘Doge’ meme that depicts a shiba inu appearing to smile at the camera, has exploded in popularity over the last few months, thanks in no small part to moguls like Elon Musk promoting the cryptocurrency through social media.

Newegg itself was one of the first online retailers to embrace cryptocurrency, accepting Bitcoin for purchases as early as 2014. The company’s addition of Dogecoin to its range of payment methods may also signal that cryptocurrencies are here to stay. That’s easy to see when looking at the burgeoning popularity of crypto mining rigs, for which companies including Gigabyte and Asus are now manufacturing dedicated GPUs for.

That being said, studies have suggested that the cryptocurrency economy is relatively volatile, experiencing larger and more sporadic peaks and valleys than other, more traditional currencies. Other issues have cropped up in regards to Bitcoin, where huge selling sprees have led to hundreds of thousands of backed up transactions awaiting processing.

How do I redeem Dogecoin on Newegg?

Newegg is an especially popular retailer at the moment, especially with the company’s flash stock updates for hard to buy hardware like Nvidia RTX 30 series GPUs, PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

To pay with Dogecoin on Newegg, users will need to click “Edit” on the checkout page’s payment section. From there, customers can choose BitPay, followed by Dogecoin as their preferred payment option.