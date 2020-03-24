Disney Plus has arrived in the UK - here's how to get it and how to watch for free

Disney Plus has finally made it to the UK. Four full months after its initial US launch, you can now sign up to Disney Plus and start streaming the hours and hours (and hours) of films and TV shows waiting there for you.

And perhaps the best news is that you can watch it all absolutely FREE! If you didn't already sign up in the pre-order period, it's possible to grab yourself a 7-day free trial starting from...well, right now.

After that, you'll be paying a very reasonable £5.99 per month. Or you can effectively get yourself two months free by signing up for a whole year for £59.99.

We suspect that many of you will already have been drooling over the line-up of UK launch shows. But if not, let us give you a quick rundown of the highlights.

To state the obvious first of all, you'll have a thorough back catalogue of Disney films to pick from. So that's everything from the classics like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Robin Hood and Aladdin (both the animation and 2019 live action version), to the modern Pixar brilliance of Up, Inside Out and all four Toy Story films. Sorry folks, but Frozen 2 won't be available until July 17.

All the Star Wars you could wish for is present (except for Rise of Skywalker, but who really needs that!?), including the first two episodes of Disney Plus's exclusive original series The Mandalorian. Plus, Disney Plus has the most comprehensive library of Marvel movies out there.

If that's not enough, the major draw for many people will be the fact that there are 30(!) seasons of The Simpsons all available to watch right away. From the sketchy first few episodes, to the remarkable seasons one to nine, and...well everything that has come since.

What devices support Disney Plus in the UK?

Being able to watch Disney+ on your laptop, mobile or tablet is all well and good. But you really want to watch all that Disney goodness on your TV, right?

Well luckily, pretty much every device out there will have a Disney Plus app ready and waiting for you right now. Here's a non-exhaustive list of some of the most commonly supported UK Disney Plus devices: