Nest Learning Thermostat spreads its wings on Google Play

Add smart thermostats to the items you can buy on Google Play.

The Nest Learning Thermostat has made its debut on Google's online store, joining the likes of the Nexus 5 and Chromecast on Mountain View's virtual shelves.

Google bought Nest in February, and this marks the first time a product from the $3.2 billion (about £1.9, AU$3.4b) company is available from Google directly.

Don't look for Nest's other digital home item - the Nest Protect smoke detector - in Google Play any time soon as a glitch that could silence the device halted sales earlier this month.

If the Learning Thermostat's $249 (about £179, AU$265) price tag isn't enticing enough for would-be buyers, consider Nest's promise to plant a tree for every unit sold a little Earth Day-motivation. Rock on, hippies.