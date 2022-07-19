Diablo 4 beta access is available, but only if you get a permanent tattoo

Audio player loading…

Blizzard is giving away beta access to dedicated Diablo 4 fans who get permanent tattoos.

In the lead-up to Diablo 4’s release next year, the publisher is offering free Diablo-inspired tattoos as part of its Hell’s Ink promotional campaign. The event is running now until September 10, and offers winners of a since-closed social media competition the opportunity to receive free custom designs (thanks, PCGamesN).

Anyone who missed that competition can still get in on the action, though, through a selection of small, pre-designed flash tattoos. Find the event's locations and tour dates below.

As shared by Blizzard on Twitter (opens in new tab), those who got inked at the promo's first stop in Los Angles received a couple more goodies on top. Participants were given a card that promised them access to Diablo 4’s upcoming beta and a free digital copy of the game.

“Each Diablo Hell’s Ink takeover event will feature some of the world’s greatest tattoo artists creating bespoke tattoos, inspired by the Diablo universe with their own unique art style, for a few of the world’s biggest Diablo fans,” Blizzard said in the campaign’s announcement page (opens in new tab).

A deal with the devil

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Permanently marking your flesh just to bag a free video game might seem pretty radical. But as promotional tattoos go, the ones Blizzard is offering here aren’t half bad. In Los Angeles, fans were given a selection of symbols and insignia to choose from, all of which look fairly small and inoffensive. If you’re a diehard Diablo fan and are thinking about getting a themed tattoo anyway, this is your golden moment.

Not all series fans will want to commit to an indelible Diablo image, however, and fewer will probably be up for it after the poor reception of Diablo Immortal. In the wake of that game's aggressive microtransactions that punish free-to-play players, the popular perception of the series has soured. At least we know Diablo 4 won’t share its monetization system.

The promotion isn’t available everywhere. While it started in Los Angeles on July 16, it’s heading to other cities in the US before hopping the pond to the UK, Germany, and eventually Australia. It’s stopping in each location for only one day. To get a free flash tattoo, head to the listed studio on the appropriate day and wait in line. All ink will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Check out the cities offering free infernal tattoos below.