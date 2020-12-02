The cheapest Core i7 PC right now has two Gigabit ports and can drive two 4K monitors

What is it? This is the Chuwi CoreBox X, a very small workstation PC that can also be used as a business PC or a thin client (and anything in between).

What makes it special? It's cheap for what it offers and surprisingly small as well.

How much does it cost? It's available at Banggood for $330 (roughly £245/AU$450) until the end of the year when you use code BGDec02 at checkout. That's an extra $90 off the current sale price of $420. Overall, you net a staggering 43% discount on the suggested retail price of $581. Mind-blowing.

Have you reviewed it? Not yet, but we're currently working on a review of its sibling.

A Core i7 workstation PC under $330 Chuwi CoreBox X Core i7 PC: $580.99 $329.99 at Banggood

Save $251 by using the exclusive code BGDec02 at checkout (offer expires on December 31). This is a powerful Intel Core i7 PC with 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and two Gigabit Ethernet ports. It's great as a business computer, graphics workstation or multi-purpose home PC.View Deal

What else should we know? It runs on an Intel Core i7-6560U processor, which is a low power dual core CPU from 2015 that equipped high end laptops back in the day. It might be old, but it's still capable thanks to an Intel Iris Graphics 540 GPU. Benchmarks show that it is should be competitive with Intel Pentium processors from 2020.

Why buy it? It still comes with a fast 256GB PCIe SATA SSD (with an additional spare 2.5-inch storage slot) with 8GB of RAM (probably expandable to 32GB). Add in an Intel AC Wi-Fi-5 radio card, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, a DP port, an HDMI slot, four USB ports and two audio jacks and you have a pretty capable PC.

Any cons? There are no front-facing ports, no memory cards, and no VESA mount. Also, HP currently has an equally small desktop - the Slim Desktop S01 - that is cheaper, faster, has newer memory and an extra 1TB HDD. But it has slower graphics and lacks dual 4K monitor support and dual Gigabit Ethernet. Decisions, decisions.

Bear in mind