ViewSonic 24-inch 3D monitor unveiled

ViewSonic has unveiled the V3D241wm-LED, a 24 inch 3D monitor which apparently comes with wired active shutter 3D glasses.

The monitor is certified for AMD Radeon graphics cards, although it is rivals Nvidia that have stolen the march in the 3D arena.

And the inclusion of wired, rather than wireless glasses is likely to raise a few eyebrows, although a 120Hz framerate and 2ms response time make more sense for gamers.

Dedicated

"ViewSonic have been a great company to work with, and it is clear that they are dedicated to producing fantastic display technology," says Darren Grasby, corporate vice president, Sales, EMEA at AMD.

"The ViewSonic V3D241wm-LED is an ideal match for AMD Radeongraphics cards, as it will enable one of the most compelling stereo 3D experiences currently available."

"With the quality of graphics in today's films and computer games constantly on the rise, users are demanding display technology that can do justice to this content at a reasonable price," explains James Coulson, European marketing manager, ViewSonic.

"The V3D241wm-LED combines ViewSonic's display pedigree with advanced features like HD and 3D, providing an immersive viewing experience, but able to perform as a quality 2D monitor when required."

The ViewSonic V3D241wm-LED also boats a brightness level of 300 nits and a contrast ratio of 20,000,000:1.