Gaming PC vendor YoYoTech reckons Xbox One and PS4 are 'mid-range'

UK gaming PC maker YoYoTech called the Xbox One and PS4 'mid-range' as it launched its latest range of PCs today..

Retailing at £599, the Warbird M-Cube I comes with 8GB of DDR3 RAM and a 1TB hard drive that's "far more powerful than an Xbox One or PS4" the company states. But in reality it only has on-board AMD graphics that's suitable for 'mild gaming' as the website reveals.

The Warbird M-Cube II, that retails at £799, comes with an Intel i5 Quad-Core 3.4Ghz processor, 8GB of DDR3 RAM and a 1TB Hard Drive, but there's no mention of what graphics card is on-board.

Them's fightin' words

YoYoTech's Business Development Manager Ryan Pearton said about the Xbox One and PS4: "While consoles are aimed solely at putting a small, low-cost unit in your living room, the most powerful PCs can drive massive frame rates at the highest possible image quality with resolutions up to four times better than traditional HD TVs.

"At the moment, the PS4 and Xbox One will be able to offer a similar experience to a mid-range PC, but that won't last."

The Warbird machines seem to be, at least at face value, lower spec than both the Xbox One and PS4 but retail at a much higher cost.