The iPad Pro may obliterate the cash register

New leaked details on the unofficially named iPad Pro include some very interesting new features.

The info comes via AppleInsider. Prominently, the inclusion of NFC is noted for the over-sized iPad, but the site suggests the tap-to-pay functionality isn't likely to be in the tablet but rather will be a payment receiving device for Apple Pay.

Still, this capability could prove to be a big game changer when it hits the shelves. If true, it's likely that Apple will push the new product to the legions of merchants they just signed up to support its tap-to-pay platform.

More iPad Pro details

Also rumored to be in the works is a Bluetooth stylus made for increased productivity on a larger display. An unnamed source said the stylus will feature pressure-sensitive input. If the rumors are true, it looks like Apple is setting up to compete directly with Google, Samsung (S Pen, anyone?) and Microsoft in the market of productivity.

Apple is also allegedly bringing its (unfortunately not Star Wars-related) Force Touch input to the mega iPad, as well as the next-gen iPhone. Force Touch was introduced on the Apple Watch, allowing the user to press harder on the screen to access more options.

The iPad Pro will also likely include a USB C port, though alleged design leaks have shown two ports, potentially for both USB C and Lightning. Finally, the report notes the iPad will include a new A-series processor, surpassing the power of the A8X processor in high-end iPad Air 2 devices. You'll recall that CEO Tim Cook stated quite clearly two years back that he had no intention of shipping a "converged" laptop/tablet, but if the market demands it, who's to say a change of heart is out of the question?

