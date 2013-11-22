TechRadar Tip Off: $69.99 for Turtle Beach Ear Force Z22 Amplified PC Gaming Headset

It's back to gaming today, since we love it so much. We know you do too so we've found another great headset at a perfect price.

The TechRadar Tip Off presents: Turtle Beach Ear Force Z22 Amplified PC Gaming Headset for only $69.99.

Nope, it's not the usual hundred dollar (and over) price tag for Turtle Beach you're used to seeing, right? It just goes to show you don't have to pay over the moon for good quality.

So what are these like?

These Turtle Beach Ear Force Z22's are great for both the PC and Mac, but wait, there's more: you can also use them with portable gaming devices, tablets, smartphones, or even digital music players.

Heck, you can even take calls during your game, or replace the game's soundtrack with your own playlist if you're getting a little bored with the lulling Minecraft tunes.

If that doesn't sound handy enough, you can also use the Z22's Dynamic Chat Boost to automatically increase chat volume as the game volume gets louder, letting you hear your team over the chaotic explosions and hubbub (Levelution, anyone?).

With this Turtle Beach set, you also get:

Advanced Inline Amplifier

Adjustable Bass and Treble Levels

Independent Volume Controls

Mobile Versatility

Variable Microphone Monitor

USB Power and Easy Setup

Well, what are you waiting for?? At $69.99, you can spoil yourself for the holiday season, but still have enough for everyone else.

Offers are subject to change.