Collectors rejoice! The NES Classic will be available in Best Buy today

Best Buy has a ‘limited’ stock of NES Classics going back on sale in stores across the US today. This will be music to the ears of gamers who have so far tried and failed to get their hands on the now infamously hard to get console.



The hugely popular NES Classic was pulled from production only five months after going on sale, leaving many gamers empty-handed. While Nintendo claimed it was always going to be a limited run, it does seem strange to stop creating a product where demand so massively outstrips supply.

There has been much speculation about the reason for the cessation, with current thinking pointing towards the idea that space was being made for the creation of a SNES Classic.

According to Polygon , the device is only available in-store, with NES Classic accessories also available at a discounted price.

Best Buy hasn’t given any indication of where this new stock has come from, or of how many devices it has, aside from saying the stocks are ‘limited’ – so if you do want to get your hands on one, expect to queue.