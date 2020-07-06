Cheap TV deal at Best Buy: save up to $100 on Fire TVs and get a free Echo Dot

If you're searching for a cheap TV deal, then you're in luck. For a limited time at Best Buy, you can save up to $100 on Fire TVs from brands like Toshiba and Insignia - and receive a free 3rd generation Echo Dot.

Each TV deal below includes the Fire TV experience built-in, which allows you to stream content from your favorite apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more. The Fire TVs also feature a voice remote with Amazon Alexa so you can use your voice to launch apps, search for titles, play music, and control compatible smart home devices.

A 3rd generation Echo Dot currently retails for $49.99, so with this bundle deal, you're saving on the Fire TVs and scoring a feature-rich smart speaker for free. This is a limited time offer, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Fire TV deals:

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $169.99 $129.99 at Best Buy + get a free Echo Dot

If you're working with a small space, the Insignia 32-inch HD TV is a fantastic option and it's on sale for only $129.99. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built-in and a voice remote with Alexa.

Toshiba 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV: $329.99 $239.99 at Best Buy + get a free Echo Dot

Snag the Toshiba 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $239.99. The UHD Fire TV has Amazon Alexa built in so you can use your voice to launch movies, browse shows, adjust the volume, and more.

Toshiba 50-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV: $379.99 $329.99 at Best Buy + get a Free Echo Dot

Best Buy has the 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $329.99. The smart TV includes a voice remote with Alexa and has the Fire TV experience built in so you can stream content directly from the home screen of your TV.

Insignia 55-inch 4K UHD Fire TV: $429.99 $329.99 at Best Buy + get a free Echo Dot

You can score a $100 price cut on the Insignia 55-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. The smart TV has the Fire experience built in and includes a voice remote with Amazon Alexa.

