Trending
Brands

A price hike is on the way for BT Sport subscribers

By Television  

As part of wider price increases

null

Starting next season, BT has announced that it will be charging its basic BT TV customers £3.50 a month for its BT Sport service. 

This is a big change for the supplier, as previously it had been providing its BT Sport service to basic BT TV subscribers free of charge. Mid and top-level BT TV packages, meanwhile, are unaffected. 

Customers who want to watch BT Sport on their Sky boxes will see a price rise of £1.50 to £7.50 if they’re a BT broadband customer, and £1 to £22.99 if they’re not. 

Prices up across the board

The changes were announced as part of a wider range of BT price increases. All basic broadband customers will see prices rise by £2 a month, while fibre customers will see prices rise by £2.50.

Thankfully BT’s monthly line rental charges will not increase, although per-call charges will increase by 1p per minute, as well as the set-up fee increasing from 2p to 21p.

BT Basic prices will however be frozen in an effort to protect low-income customers.

These price changes will take effect from August 1st. 

Related news

See more Television news