Black Friday tablet deals: save up to $300 on Surface Pro and Galaxy Tabs at Best Buy

Tablet deals are always a hot ticket item over the yearly Black Friday sales event, and no doubt they're on the shopping list of many consumers right now, being such perfect gifts for loved ones (or yourself - we don't judge).

If you're one of the tablet deals hunters, we recommend heading right on over to Best Buy's early Black Friday sale this weekend - especially if you're looking for a top Android or Windows tablet.

Not only can you score yourself a $100 discount on Samsung's latest range of Galaxy Tab devices, but there's some eye-wateringly great $300 off tablet deals on a range of Microsoft's Surface Pro 7's right now.

Casual Android tablet users and power users alike will be catered for with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $249.99 (was $349.99) and the Galaxy Tab S7 for $549.99 (was $649.99), respectively. These are both fantastic for general use tablets, though if you're looking for the very latest and most powerful Android tablet from Samsung, check out the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus for $749.99 (was $849.99). A $100 on all these Samsung tablet deals make them a really viable option for those who aren't quite settled on grabbing a new iPad this November.

Also recommended are these $300 off deals on the baseline Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for $599 (was $959), and this upgraded version for $999 (was $1,329). Both these tablets come with a bundled in Black Type cover worth $129 by itself that'll allow you to get full laptop-like functionality on top. Being Windows devices too, they're an incredibly versatile option if you're looking for a device that straddles the worlds of both laptops and tablets.

Want to see more? Check out our main Black Friday deals page, plus our bespoke Best Buy Black Friday deals for more excellent sales this weekend.

Tablet deals at Best Buy early Black Friday

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (64GB): $349.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

With a 10.4-inch screen, 64GB of expandable storage, and a generous 7,040 mAh battery, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a fantastic mid-range tablet that's perfect if you want that everyday tablet for casual and work us. And, worth noting is all Galaxy Tab's on sale right now at Best Buy comes with a free S-Pen - a great little gadget for drawing and handwriting.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB): $649.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Alternatively, get the newest, latest, and hottest Samsung tablet currently on the market, the Galaxy Tab S7 right now for $100 less at Best Buy. With a 120hz refresh rate display, redesigned S-Pen, and 8GB of RAM, the Tab S7 is the perfect Android answer to a certain line of Pro tablets from a well-known company beginning with A.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (128GB): $849.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Or, really push the boat out with a $100 discount on the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus today at Best Buy. These gorgeous 12.4-inch slates have an AMOLED display that's capable of bringing a tear to the eye of the most jaded of tech aficionados. Plus, an upgraded S-Pen and 128GB of internal storage will make sure you've got plenty of room and utility for all your casual, business, and gaming needs.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (128GB): $959 $599 at Best Buy

You're getting a Black Type cover worth $129 by itself bundled into this awesome tablet deal on a Microsoft Surface Pro 7 at Best Buy today. That means you're not only getting a great Windows tablet here, but also full laptop functionality if you choose. It's also a decent price on this spec - a 10th gen Intel Core i3, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD to be precise.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (256GB): $1,329 $999 at Best Buy

And, you can even get the same $300 off plus Black Type cover bundle deal on this upgraded spec Surface Pro 7 too. This one's packing a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD - specs that will challenge even a Dell XPS when it comes to computing power. Recommended, especially if you're going to be using your tablet for design work or heavy tasks.

More Best Buy Black Friday deals

