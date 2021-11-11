Black Friday is just weeks away but this LG C1 OLED TV deal looks unbeatable

It's already been reduced a number of times over the last few weeks, but the latest LG C1 OLED deal looks truly unbeatable. It's now on sale for its lowest price ever in both the US and UK ahead of Black Friday.

In the US? You can find the 65-inch LG C1 OLED for $1,796 (was $2,499). Named one of TechRadar's best TVs, it's much sought-after in this year's Black Friday deals thanks to its stunning picture quality, rich contrast and multiple HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K gaming at 120Hz on the latest PS5 and Xbox Series X console.

For those in the UK you need to pop over to Argos where you can use the voucher code 'LG100' to take an extra £100 off a range of LG OLED TVs – including the most popular C1 model. That means the 65-inch LG C1 OLED is now £1,599 (was £2,299) – the massive £700 saving is the biggest yet for the premium TV.

But that's not all. Anyone with a smaller budget or looking for a smaller screen can also find the 55-inch LG C1 OLED for £1,099 (was £1,499) or the 48-inch LG C1 OLED for £899 (was £1,199). Again, these are record low prices for both TVs that feature the same capabilities as the larger 65-inch set.

Picking up an OLED TV so close to the £1000 mark is unheard of so soon after launch with previous models taking much longer to drop in price. It's one not to be missed as it's unlikely to be beaten – even with Black Friday just two weeks away.

LG C1 OLED Black Friday TV deals

LG C1 OLED (65-inch): $2,499.99 LG C1 OLED (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,796 at Amazon

Save $703 – Amazon has the premium LG C1 for a record-low price of $1,796. The 65-inch set is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the stunning OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor and virtual surround sound audio. It's one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far and an unbeatable price for a 65-inch OLED display.

LG C1 OLED 65-inch: £2,299 LG C1 OLED 65-inch: £2,299 £1,599 at Argos

Save £700 – Here's the best ever price for the 65-inch LG C1 OLED. It's already been a popular item this early into the Black Friday sales as remains the top pick in our list of best TVs you can buy. It's one for any PS5 or Xbox Series X owners who want to take full advantage of 4K gaming at 120Hz, or those who want a high-end screen for films and TV.

LG C1 OLED 55-inch: £1,499 LG C1 OLED 55-inch: £1,499 £1,099 at Argos

Save £400 – Another all-time low price for the LG C1 OLED. £1000 is often the sweet spot for many when it comes to a 55-inch OLED TV and we reckon this is the closest the C1 will get this year. Remember to enter the code 'LG100' at the final stage of the checkout to get this price.

LG C1 OLED 48-inch: £1,199 LG C1 OLED 48-inch: £1,199 £899 at Argos

Save £300 – This is a terrific price for an OLED TV and the cheapest we've seen the 48-inch LG C1 ever. If you want a top of the range screen on a tighter budget or have a smaller space to fill we don't think you'll see this any cheaper over Black Friday.

We've already said why you shouldn't wait for Black Friday to buy the LG C1 OLED – and these latest prices go to show just that. Other stores could match these in the coming weeks, but when the savings are already so large there's little reason to wait.

If you do want to give it some more thought, we'll bring you all the best Black Friday TV deals as and when we find them for the rest of the month. You can also see more of the best Black Friday OLED TV deals and browse for more Black Friday 75-inch TV deals and Black Friday 65-inch TV deals.

Anyone ready to pair their new LG OLED with a console and are looking for some bargain games or accessories can find all those in our hubs dedicated to all the PS5 Black Friday deals and Xbox Series X Black Friday deals.

