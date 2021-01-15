Best Buy's initial Samsung Galaxy S21 deals include $50 rebates for activation plus $200 freebies

If you're thinking about buying a Samsung Galaxy S21 deal upfront, Best Buy currently has a small, but welcome activation rebate of up to $50 that can be redeemed separately or stacked on top of any number of trade-in options right now.

There are quite a few carriers and retailers offering excellent Samsung Galaxy S21 deals currently, including the official offerings from Samsung itself, but Best Buy is the only one offering a cheeky little bonus for activation.

If you're pre-ordering as part of the initial first wave, Best Buy will also throw in $200 of free Samsung store credit plus a free Galaxy SmartTag - a new little location tracker from Samsung that's the perfect addition to any set of keys. This in itself is not a Best Buy-exclusive Galaxy S21 deal, but it's a great freebie that's worth taking note of.

As with most new phone releases, the absolute cheapest way to get a new phone overall is with a trade-in, which is another good option at Best Buy. You'll currently get up to $750 for newer phones like the Note 20 or an iPhone 12, though you can still get quite a respectable $200 for older phones like the Galaxy S8. As far as we can see you can actually trade-in and get an activation rebate, although we expect specifics to differ depending on which network you're upgrading with, so definitely read the fine print before you commit with such a hefty purchase.

