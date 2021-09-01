Best Buy now sells e-bikes and scooters – and here's how to pick the right one

Best Buy has begun selling electric bikes, electric scooters, and mopeds – both in-store and online. As The Verge reports, you can check out the selection available on Best Buy's website now, and nine stores (Austin, Texas; Los Angeles; Miami; New York; Orlando, Florida; Puerto Rico; San Francisco; Seattle; and Tampa, Florida) will begin stocking them in October.

If you live in a city, an e-bike or e-scooter can be a real alternative to a second car, letting you make shorter journeys without breaking a sweat – and now is a particularly smart time to pick one up.

If you're heading back to school, an e-scooter is a great way to get around campus quickly (take a look at our full guide to electric scooters for students for some inspiration).

Similarly, if you're returning to the office after a long stretch working at home and want to cut down on your carbon emissions (and spend less time stuck in traffic), an e-bike or scooter can make light work of your commute. If you normally drive just a few miles you can complete the entire journey on two wheels, and if you have further to go, you can easily carry a scooter on the train or subway.

How to choose the right e-bike

Interested in e-bikes, but not sure which one to choose? It all depends on where you want to ride, and why.

For general city riding and longer weekend trips, a model like the Ribble Hybrid Al e or Cowboy 4, will serve you well. These are essentially road bikes, but with straight handlebars rather than drops, a relatively upright riding position makes it easier to see and be seen in slow-moving traffic, and a choice of either step-over or step-through frames so you can pick one that you find most comfortable.

Both can also be fitted with luggage racks for your bags, plus fenders to protect your clothing from splashes.

A tough cargo e-bike like the Civilized Cycles Model One can make a good alternative to a second car (Image credit: Civilized Cycles)

For picking up groceries, a cargo e-bike like the Civilized Cycles Model One or the Rad Power Radwagon is the best choice. Not only do they have ample space for shopping (much easier than struggling with a backpack), they also have more powerful motors and larger battery packs than a standard bike so the extra weight won't slow them down or reduce their range. Some cargo e-bikes can even be fitted with trailers or multiple child seats.

A folding e-bike like the GoCycle GX or MiRider One is a great choice if you have to commute to work, particularly if you don't feel comfortable on an e-scooter, letting you cruise to the subway station, then packing down small enough to carry in a matter of seconds.

Finally, if you like to get muddy on the weekends, an electric mountain bike like the RadRhino 6 Plus or (if you have the cash to spare) the Specialized Levo will make light work of climbs so you can have more fun on the downhills. They feature tough, puncture-resistant tires, extra water-resistant components, and super powerful motors to tackle steep climbs. Once you're done for the day, just toss the bike in your trunk and charge it up at home ready for next weekend.