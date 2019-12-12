Best Buy appliance sale: price cuts from Instant Pot, KitchenAid, Keurig, and more

Best Buy's '12 Days of Deals' sale is happening now, with new discounts every day on best-selling gift ideas. Today's sale is 'Gifts for Foodies', which includes massive discounts from top brands including Instant Pot, KitchenAid and Keurig.

Best Buy's top deal is the Instant Pot Viva pressure cooker, which is now half price at just $59.99 – that's the lowest price we've found for the six-quart pressure cooker.



The best-selling Instant Pot Viva prepares fast and convenient meals by combining nine kitchen appliances in one. It can sauté, steam, stew, and slow cook, and includes high-pressure and low-pressure settings. The Viva also features 15 built-in smart programs, so you can make soup, rice, cake, and more with a press of a button.

The pressure cooker would make an excellent gift for anyone on your list – or, at this price, you could just treat yourself. Best Buy's 'Gifts for Foodies' sale ends today, so you should take advantage of these amazing deals before it's too late.

Best Buy's best kitchen appliance deals:

Instant Pot Viva 6 Quart Pressure Cooker: $119.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

You can save $60 on the best-selling Instant Pot Viva pressure cooker, which is now half price at Best Buy. The six-quart pressure cooker combines nine popular kitchen appliances in one, and features 15 smart programs.

View Deal

KitchenAid Professional 500 5 Quart Stand Mixer: $499.99 $199 at Best Buy

This is a crazy-good deal! The KitchenAid Professional 500 gets a massive $300 price cut at Best Buy. The powerful 5-quart mixer features 10 different speeds, making it perfect for all kinds of recipes and cooking techniques.

View Deal

Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine: $199.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic Christmas gift idea, the Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker is on sale at Best Buy for just $99.99. The Keurig machine features a single-serve coffee maker, and has an integrated milk frothing compartment that produces hot or cold milk for delicious lattes and cappuccinos.

View Deal

Insignia 5 Quart Digital Air Fryer: $119.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

You can save $70 on this top-rated Insignia Air Fryer. The 5-quart digital fryer can fry, roast, or bake your favorite foods using less oil, and features a pre-programmed menu of cooking times and temperatures for preparing a variety of foods.

View Deal

Shop more appliance offers with the best Instant Pot deals and the best cheap Air Fryer sales that are currently available.