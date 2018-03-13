Best Android Wear smartwatches in the UAE for 2018

After a shaky start, Google's Android Wear is now an increasingly mature platform thanks to the recent update to Android Wear 2.0.

New features for the smartwatch operating system include a much easier way to reply to messages, handwriting recognition, Google Assistant on your wrist and apps can now run without your phone in reach.

There's no better time than now to grab yourself an Android Wear wielding watch, so below we've put together the definitive list of the best available on the market right now.

Each has been extensively tested throughout our review process and we've then ranked the watches according to some of the most important features including price, design, battery and features.

1. Asus ZenWatch 3

A vast improvement over its predecessors

Compatibility: Android 4.3+, iOS 9+ | Display: 1.39" 400 x 400 AMOLED | Processor: Snapdragon Wear 2100 | Onboard storage: 4GB | Battery duration: Up to 48h | Charging method: Magnetic pogo pin | IP rating: IP67 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Gorgeous display

Excellent build quality

Lacks heart rate monitor, GPS, NFC

Proprietary straps limit customization options

Asus isn't an obvious name to associate with Android Wear watches, though with the ZenWatch 3 it has more than earned in place.

Launched at $229/£250 (around AU$340), though is now almost always a little cheaper, Asus' latest is one of your best bets, especially since it packs Android Wear 2.0.

It has a great display, useful hardware buttons and good battery life. The styling might not be for everyone, but Asus did a commendable job designing a watch that looks more like a premium watch than a piece of lifeless technology.

2. Huawei Watch

One of the better all-around watches

Compatibility: Android 4.3+, iOS 9+ | Display: 1.4" 400 x 400 AMOLED | Processor: Quad-core 1.2 GHz | Onboard storage: 4GB | Battery duration: Up to 24h | Charging method: Conductive USB | IP rating: IP67 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Premium build and materials

Android Wear 2.0 compatible

Rather expensive

So-so battery life

With the Huawei Watch, the Chinese behemoth was very definitely aiming at the top end of the market, although the price has dropped substantially since launch and the introduction of the Huawei Watch 2.

The main strength is the screen - which is a 1.4-inch AMOLED display, running at 400 x 400 - one of the highest resolution watches available, ensuring PPI on par with the Apple Watch. Helpfully too, the screen is always on - it will dim after a few seconds of inactivity, but the time will still remain visible.

Spec-wise, the watch is slightly less remarkable - with a 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 CPU, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of internal storage and a 300mAh battery it is roughly on a par with its top-end rivals. That said, the price is now a lot lower so it sits above the Huawei Watch 2 in this list.

3. Fossil Q Venture

A slick attempt from Fossil

Compatibility: Android 4.3+, iOS 9+ | Display: 1.63" 360 x 360 LTPS LCD | Processor: Intel Atom | Onboard storage: 4GB | Battery duration: Up to 24h | Charging method: Conductive USB | IP rating: IP67 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Handsome design

Additional RAM

Quite large and heavy

Flat tire display

One of Fossil's most recent watches, we really like the Q Venture despite the fact it is missing some of the key features you'd hope for on an Android Wear watch.

The highlight here is the design that looks like your average high-end watch, but instead it's stealth packing all of the features we know and love on Android Wear 2.0.

If you're looking for a fitness watch, this won't be it though as there's no heart rate monitor, GPS or even NFC. If you're instead after a watch with good battery life and an attractive design, you may be the perfect match for the Q Venture.

4. Huawei Watch 2

A well-equipped smartwatch with too many features

Compatibility: Android 4.3+, iOS 9+ | Display: 1.2" 390 x 390 | Processor: Snapdragon Wear 2100 | Onboard storage: 4GB | Battery duration: Up to 48h | Charging method: Conductive USB-C charger | IP rating: IP68 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3G + 4G LTE

Built-in GPS and NFC

Optional 4G model

Screen too small

Performance can be sluggish

The Huawei Watch 2 is an attempt by the Chinese company to widen the use of Android Wear watches. Huawei has tried to include a variety of new features in its latest smartwatch and it's not entirely clear if it has succeeded with the Watch 2.

We like the built-in GPS and NFC on the watch as well as the option to have a 4G model, but the Huawei Watch 2 can be sluggish and the screen is a little small for some.

This may suit you though with an attractive design and a plethora of features, but the price is much higher than the original Huawei Watch which we currently have ranked above this one.

5. Fossil Q Founder

A slick attempt from Fossil

Compatibility: Android 4.3+, iOS 9+ | Display: 1.63" 360 x 360 LTPS LCD | Processor: Intel Atom | Onboard storage: 4GB | Battery duration: Up to 24h | Charging method: Conductive USB | IP rating: IP67 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Handsome design

Additional RAM

Quite large and heavy

Flat tire display

Fossil is a traditional watchmaker that has been trying to solve the problem of becoming a tech company, before tech companies can fully become watchmakers. That's why it came up with the Fossil Q Founder Android Wear watch.

As Fossil's first smartwatch, the Q Founder features a combination of a brushed and polished metal face as well as a plastic back so it can charge wirelessly.

While the screen is lower resolution than some competitors, it is barely noticeable. Perhaps the only annoyance on-screen is the so-called "flat tire" at the bottom, which means the screen isn't a perfect circle. This is to leave room for the ambient light sensor.

So it certainly has the looks - and the innards are promising too with 1GB of RAM. But at the end of the day, this watch doesn't stand out like the ones above it in the list.

