Batman: Arkham Legacy could be the next Rocksteady Studios game

Having recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of the genre-defining Batman: Arkham Asylum, it's been great for gamers to cast their minds back to the franchise that brought us the wondrous Arkham City, Arkham Knight, Arkham Origins and Arkham VR.

But what next for the developers at Rocksteady Studios, who developed the Arkham games? It appears we could be going back to Gotham once again in 'Batman: Arkham Legacy'.

That's according to Twitter leaker @New_WabiSabi who posted the following tweets this week:

Now, that's not a hell of a lot to go on, with @New_WabiSabi expanding to say that prior rumors of the game, featuring the extended Bat family as playable characters, is 'legit'. But the Twitter leaker's information holds weight: they were threatened with legal action by Nintendo ahead of E3 2019, presumably because the information they were leaking was spot-on. As such, it'd be a fair assumption that their sources here could also hold weight.

Another tour of Gotham?

It's been three years since the VR-focussed Batman Arkham VR was released, and four since the last mainline entry in the series, Batman Arkham Knight. So Rocksteady are almost certainly deep into development on something, being one of the most revered triple-A developers out there.

With the fairly-conclusive ending of Arkham Knight wrapped up, many thought the studio would move onto another character in the pantheon of DC Comics heroes, namely Superman. But the games have slowly been setting up the wider Batman heroes – could Batman: Arkham Legacy be setting up an older Bruce Wayne for a 'Batman Beyond' storyline?

What's equally interesting will be the console that the forthcoming game is aiming for. Previous Batman games from Rocksteady have released over PC, Xbox 360 and PS3, with Arkham Knight on PS4 and Xbox One, too (as well as remastered versions of the older games). With the game potentially having been in pre-production for a few years now, will Rocksteady have made the jump to developing for PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett? One would suspect so.