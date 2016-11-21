Barclays' new ATMs offer smartphone control as well as grubby keypads

Sometimes it feels like physical currency is slowly disappearing, but Barclays is making withdrawing cash a quicker and easier process with its new contactless ATMs.

These new machines will feature contactless readers that will allow Barclays customers to withdraw up to £100 using their NFC-equipped smartphone or contactless card.

Barclays will trial these new ATMs through December in the north of the UK, before bringing 600 more cashpoints to almost 200 branches across the country by the end of January. Though the ATMs will only be present in Barclays branches at first, the company has said that the goal is to one day introduce them to UK high streets.

Fast cash

At the start of the scheme, to withdraw cash using their smartphone, customers will simply have to touch their smartphone to the ATM’s contactless reader before entering their PIN into the machine.

From January, though, if you’re in a rush, the Barclays Android app will allow you to select the amount of money you want to withdraw and your pin before you get to the cashpoint. Then you’ll have 30 seconds to touch your phone to the contactless reader and receive your cash.

Owners of contactless cards will also be able to use these ATMs for a more streamlined withdrawal process. Rather than put their card into the machine, they’ll be able to simply tap it against the reader, enter their pin into the machine and take their money.

According to Barclays these new ATMs will not just save customers time, they’ll make cash withdrawal more secure by removing “the risk of magnetic card skimming and distraction fraud, as the device never needs to leave your hand.“

It also thankfully, after that first initial use, gives you the option to never have to touch those buttons of questionable cleanliness on ATMs ever again.