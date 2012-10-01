WIN! Sennheiser headphones bundle

Here's your chance to get your hands on a unique bundle of two top of the range Sennheiser headphones courtesy of Quiet Mark.

The prize bundle totals over £500, meaning you're getting some top quality kit for yourself or your nearest and dearest.

One lucky winner will receive;

Sennheiser PXC 450

RRP: £370.00

The PXC 450 is a circumaural high-end travel headphone set with NoiseGard™ 2.0 technology and TalkThrough function for the best possible attenuation of ambient noise.

The PXC 450 enables an unprecedented sound experience for people on the move, thanks to its adaptive baffle damping in combination with the patented Duofol diaphragms, which prevent unwanted partial oscillation and thus guarantee a highly natural, lifelike sound quality.

Sennheiser IE 60

RRP: £139.99

With dynamic drivers and powerful neodymium magnets, the IE 60 ear-canal phones deliver not only high-fidelity sound but also, outstanding bass response and noise-isolation.

About Quiet Mark

Quiet Mark is a not-for-profit organisation showcasing the Quietest products. Quiet Mark's mission is to find and test the finest products and services to help de-stress our homes and everyday living.

For more information on Quiet Mark, pay a visit to www.quietmark.com.

This competition is now closed. The winner is E Hughes.

Please note that this competition is only open to UK residents over 18 years of age.