Unlimited no more - Sony links with Spotify for PlayStation Music

Sony and Spotify are set to team up to offer 'a best-in-class music experience' on PlayStation - a move which marks the end of Music Unlimited.

The partnership will finally mean that Spotify is heading to PlayStation but it will power PlayStation Music, rather than coming in the form of its own service.

"Music is a core component of the entertainment offering that consumers expect from Sony, and our goal with PlayStation Music is to provide the most compelling music experiences to the millions of PlayStation Network users around the world," said Andrew House, President and Group CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment, in a release.

Music Unlimited closing in March

Spotify on PlayStation Music will be available to PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 users, as well as those who use Sony Xperia smartphones and tablets.

According to Sony, you will be able to use Spotify while playing games and current Spotify Premium users will be able to link up their accounts with the PSN Wallet.

Sony has revealed that it will be closing Music Unlimited in all 19 countries on 29 March. To entice current Music Unlimited users on to Spotify, an introductory Spotify Premium trial will be introduced.

Daniel Ek also had some words to say about the Sony partnership, but they involve him being an Arsenal fan. For this reason, we have decided not to print his comments in case we offend any of our readers that support a decent team.