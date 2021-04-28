Asus Zenfone 8 won't have the cool Android-phone feature of the Zenfone 7

While the Asus Zenfone line of smartphones aren't exactly huge, the line of Android phones has one noteworthy feature that draws eyes. They don't have front-facing cameras, and instead boast rear cameras that can flip up to face the front for selfies - you probably already know what this looks like, since you've scrolled past the header image that shows it.

The upcoming Asus Zenfone 8 seems to have ditched this novel feature, though, in favor of a more generic punch-hole cut-out in the screen for the selfie camera. We know this because, on Twitter, Asus posted a tease of the phone, which shows as much.

In the video, we can see a cartoon version of the phone with a cut-out for the front camera in the top-left of the display - with that there, a flip-up camera would be redundant, so it seems almost certain the feature has been dropped.

The tease was actually meant to show off the 120Hz display of the phone - there are 120 'o' letters in 'smooth' on the screen, again all-but-confirming the phone has a high-refresh-rate screen.

The new Asus Zenfone 8

The Asus Zenfone 8 has been confirmed to launch on May 12, so there's a little while longer for Asus to tease more features of the upcoming phone - and inadvertently reveal more lost features.

We've heard rumors that there's a Zenfone 8 Mini too, which will likely be a compact version of the 'standard' 8 model - perfect for people who like small phones. Previous generations of Zenfone have also had a 'Pro' model, so we could see one of them too.

The only confirmed phone, though, is the Zenfone 8 itself, as that's the one Asus name-dropped. If there's anything new shown off on the day, we'll bring it to you.