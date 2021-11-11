Asus' next gaming laptop could blow the competition away with RTX 3080 Ti and new Ryzen CPU

When it comes to the best gaming laptops when we're in the middle of GPU generations, there aren't a lot of exciting developments. But a new gaming laptop from Asus has leaked out of the FCC Certification Office with both a Ryzen 6000 chip and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.

Neither of these components currently exist for gaming laptops right now, but it's not the first time we've heard about an RTX 3080 Ti making its way to a notebook near you. This new Asus ROG Strix G15 will also apparently include the Ryzen 9 6900HS, which is the first time we've seen the new AMD chip leak out.

This is still early days, so we're not sure whether or not the specs will actually look like this, but the leak, as reported by MyLaptopGuide, the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX will have 8 cores and 16 threads, which is the same as the 5900HX. And the configuration with the RTX 3080 Ti at least will have up to 32GB of RAM.

That's about all the information that's out there for the processor, but as we get closer to CES 2022, we're sure more information will start to leak out. Just try to be patient.

Analysis: AMD's big strike back

While our Intel Core i9-12900K review hit a serious snag and now won't be coming until after Black Friday, there are plenty of other reviews out there that point to Intel Alder Lake as being AMD's first serious competition from Team Blue in years. And right now, AMD still only has its 7nm Ryzen 5000 processors to combat Intel.

But not for long.

We haven't heard much about Zen 4 quite yet, and it's been a little over a year since AMD launched its Zen 3 processors. If we were to hazard a guess, we'd imagine AMD is going to have a big showing at CES 2022.

What remains to be seen out of Zen 4, obviously, is how well it combats Intel's latest efforts. Going with a big.LITTLE design was a big risk for Intel, especially given how Windows on ARM has gone in the past, but it has essentially paid off. AMD is likely going to stick with having the same type of core layout as it's had in the past, and we can't wait to see how it uses that to pull further ahead of Intel.

Either way, we won't have to wait long - CES 2022 is just under two months away on January 5.

