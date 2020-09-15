Apple Watch SE UAE release date and pricing

The Apple Watch SE is official, billed as an 'affordable' option as it arrives alongside the pricier Apple Watch 6. Prices will start at AED 1,149 for the 40mm GPS-only version, and AED 1,349 for the cellular version. The 44mm size runs for AED 1,269 for the GPS-only version and AED 1,469 for the cellular version.

Both are available to pre-order now from the Apple Store, and will begin shipping on September 18.

The Apple Watch SE runs watchOS 7, and Apple promises that it will be up to twice as fast as the Apple Watch 3, which still retails for AED 799.

Apple suggests that it will be a particularly good choice for kids, who wouldn't need the full suite of more advanced features offered by a flagship smartwatch. With Family Setup, parents can optimize the watch to suit their child's needs, helping them stay active and providing access to Emergency SOS, but not offering too many distractions.

“Apple Watch SE combines elements of the Series 6 design with the most essential features of Apple Watch, all at a more affordable price,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “We’re excited to offer another great option to help customers stay connected, be more active, and keep an eye on their health.”

You can read more about the Apple Watch SE here.