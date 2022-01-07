Apple Mac Mini M1 gets a huge discount at Adorama - plus a handy 16GB upgrade

Adorama has an upgraded version of the excellent Apple Mac Mini M1 on sale for just $749 today - a full $150 less than the usual price.

This 'buy to order' variant of the baseline 256GB M1 model includes a full 16GB of RAM; an extremely valuable upgrade to have - not just because it's super handy for day to day use, but also because you can't simply upgrade the RAM on these machines yourself.

The combo of the potent M1 chip and 16GB of RAM should see you easily breezing through hundreds of browser tabs and even the most intensive of iOS apps. While it's a little pricier than the usual 8GB version (on sale for $649 at Amazon), having that extra RAM under the hood is going to significantly boost the performance of these already impressive machines. In short, it's definitely worth the upcharge if you're a Mac power user.

In case you're wondering, 'buy to order' in this case simply means Adorama has either ordered these upgraded Macs from Apple directly or performed the installation itself as an official Apple reseller. The name's a little confusing but it's completely legit. And better still, there's also stock available for immediate delivery.

Apple Mac Mini M1 deals at Adorama

Apple Mac Mini M1 (256GB, 16GB RAM): $899 Apple Mac Mini M1 (256GB, 16GB RAM): $899 $749 at Adorama

Save $150 and pick up an upgraded buy-to-order version of the excellent Apple Mac Mini M1 today at Adorama. With an expanded 16GB of RAM, this one's a great buy if you're on a budget but need a machine that will breeze through both work and casual applications.

