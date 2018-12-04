Apple announces its best apps, games, movies and music from 2018

2018 was a good year for mobile users with tons of new apps and games added to Apple's App Store. We've highlighted many of the best in our best iPhone apps as well as best iPad apps guides and now it's time for Apple to reveal what it considers are the best from 2018:

Phone App of the Year - Procreate Pocket

iPhone Game of the Year - Donut County

iPad App of the Year - Froggipedia

iPad Game of the Year - Gorogoa

Mac App of the Year - Pixelmator Pro

Procreate Pocket is a great app if you fancy dabbling in digital finger-painting. Whether you’re a novice scribbler or a jobbing artist, this app’s sleek interface wants to get out of your way and let you paint.

Donut County is a physics puzzler where you play as a hungry hole in the ground. The more the hole eats, the larger it grows. Initially you are only able to swallow a few blades of grass but as you crack the correct order of items to gulp down you’ll soon be downing cars, buildings and even hillsides.

The best of the rest

On the music side, the winners from Middle East included Aseel Hamim who won the Artist of the Year while Sherine scored Album of the Year for Nassay. The song “Waynak” was Apple's choice for Song of the Year and Mohamed El Sharnouby gained the title Breakout Artist of the Year.

Coming to movies the list included summer blockbusters such as Avengers Infinity War as well as Mission Impossible - Fallout. Here is the full list of movies Apple selected for the best of 2018.

Avengers Infinity War

Deadpool 2

Ready Player One

A Quiet Place

Isle of Dogs

Mission Impossible - Fallout

Black Panther

Game Night

The Incredibles 2

The Insult