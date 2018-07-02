Android P beta 3 is ready for just about anyone to download

The Android P release date is next month, according to Google’s official timeline, and, right on time, you’re able to download Developer Preview 3 starting today.

This is version of the software is described as ‘near-complete’, with a big focus on bug fixes and stability, as noted by Google VP of engineering David Burke.

Android P Beta 3 builds on top of the final APIs, features and new emoji we got with Android P Beta 2 in early June. This pace makes a August 2018 release date look even more likely.

While developers got an early preview back in March, this is the third public beta of Android P that we’ve received. And, while it doesn’t have any new front-facing features, the stability optimizations and security updates act as a great way to “test your apps now to make sure they are ready before the final release,” according to Burke.

Ready to give it a whirl?

There’s enough reason (and, now, enough stability) to join the Android public beta if you don’t want to wait until August to try out this year’s changes. You can do so by enrolling here.

Android P Beta 3 update focused on bug fixes, which means it’s a far safer version to download. It also means we’re likely to see the final release of Android P in August, much like the release calendar of Android 8.0 Oreo in 2017.

What sets Android P apart from Oreo, however, is just how many devices are supported in the beta – it’s not limited to Google devices. OnePlus 6, Nokia 7 Plus and the Essential Phone are all supporting the Android Beta program. This could lead to a much wider set of devices supported in the full release.