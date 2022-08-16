Android 13 is here: features, supported devices & everything to know

Audio player loading…

You might be still on Android 11, but Android 13 is here for the Pixels officially. Last year, Android 12 was launched in October. This time around, the latest version of Android has launched early.

As is the custom, Google has released Android 13 for supported Google Pixel devices. Let us take a brief look at the features of Android 13 and the availability of the update.

Android 13: new features

(Image credit: Google)

Evolution of Material You: Android 13 comes as an evolution to the Material You design language that debuted with Android 12. Now third-party app icons can also get themed with wallpaper colours.



(Image credit: Google)

Specific languages for apps: Now you can assign specific languages for specific apps, other than the default system language. You can keep your system in one language and apps in separate languages.

(Image credit: Google)

Updated media player: Android 13 comes with an updated media player that tailors the look and feels based on the media that is being played.

Improvements with Bedtime mode: Android 13 comes with further customizations to Bedtime mode, with new wallpaper dimming and a dark theme.

(Image credit: Google)

Select specific media for apps to access: You can now select a specific image or video you want an app to access rather than the whole storage.

Prevent unwanted access to clipboard: Android 13 prevents unwanted access to the clipboard by clearing the clipboard after a certain amount of time.

Apps would require permission for notifications: Apps won't be able to send you notifications by default. You will have to permit apps to send you notifications.

Taskbar on Tablets: New taskbar on Android 13 for tablets which lets you see all the apps at a glance and supports drag and drop any apps.

Android 13 now supports spatial audio, Bluetooth Low Energy audio, HDR video support on camera apps, and Android tablets will now register palm and stylus pen as different touches.

No major improvements in UI

As we saw with the new features on Android 13, all of which are slight improvements over the previous version. And it is not a major UI overhaul over the previous version like Android 12 was over Android 11. The default stock Android 13 UI looks like Android 12 itself.

But there are some meaningful improvements over the previous versions, especially the addition of permission to send notifications, the ability to select specific media for apps, and the new clipboard security feature.

Android 13 is now available for supported Pixel devices from today. Here are all the supported Google Pixel phones:

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 5a

Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4

Google has also revealed that Android 13 will be rolling out later this year for brands such as Samsung, Asus, Nokia, iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, Vivo, Xiaomi and more.